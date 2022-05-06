Noah Lolesio is learning from past mistakes against trans-Tasman rivals as he emerges as "the spearhead" of an ACT Brumbies side primed to launch a Super Rugby title raid.
Lolesio is poised to sign a contract extension with the Brumbies and stay on Australian soil beyond the 2023 World Cup after the flyhalf fielded interest from Japan.
It is a major coup for the club, with the Brumbies preparing to take on the Waikato Chiefs in a Super Rugby Pacific top four showdown in Hamilton on Saturday.
The 22-year-old playmaker will link up with stand-in captain Nic White in the Brumbies' halves for what looms as the Canberra side's toughest assignment of the season so far.
It's a task Lolesio is relishing as the Brumbies chase a third straight scalp against Kiwi opposition for the first time in eight years.
Lolesio has bounced in and out of the Wallabies side over the past two years. He's been thrown into the deep end against the All Blacks more often than not when he has pulled on Wallaby gold.
But now the rising flyhalf is beginning to master the art of game management against Kiwi teams in Super Rugby, which will have Wallabies coach Dave Rennie taking notice with an eye towards this year's lengthy international calendar.
"Since Noah has come back, he understands how we want to play, he pulls the right strings. He's managing games really well," White said.
"Our key learnings from Trans-Tasman last year, we're not making the same mistakes twice which is a real credit to him as a player, learning from mistakes. He's been in great form but I don't want to put the mocker on him, because we need him to play well again [on Saturday] night.
"He's got an appetite for learning, and I think that's the best thing as a young half. He's a great player to play with and I can't give him more plaudits than that. He has an appetite to learn, he studies the game and wants to be better.
"He drives high standards as well and he has been driving this group pretty well the past couple of weeks. Hopefully a few more.
"[It's] not just him but us as a whole group. We're understanding when to pull the right trigger. Rugby can be played through your kicking game, through the forwards, through defence. Away from home will present some challenges and we'll have to manage things differently.
"We've learnt from last year and he's at the spearhead of it, managing the game really well. Away from home over here in New Zealand will present some challenges but we think we've got the right game plan."
The Chiefs will test the Brumbies on the edges. Dan McKellar's side has to be accurate at the breakdown. Their defence has to be pinpoint - send too many on one side, and they'll be punished on the other.
The return of tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa from the bench looms as a major weapon for McKellar, who will be able to inject him into the contest alongside in-form loosehead Scott Sio.
"Having Allan back is huge for us, not just him as a player but his leadership, especially coming away from home. Allan is an ultimate professional throughout the week," White said.
"Him as a player is unbelievable to have back at this time of year and such a strength, but also his leadership. He has come back right at the right time of the year and for a really important game for us.
"The back half of the game, his leadership will be leaned upon. Bloody exciting to have him back, he's a huge part of this group and the heartbeat of the club.
"This time last year we'd had a good AU season and then had some injuries to a lot of key players. This year I feel like things are aligning, we're getting the right people back at the right time."
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 12
Saturday: Waikato Chiefs v ACT Brumbies at Waikato Stadium, 5.05pm (AEST). Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Sefo Kautai, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White (c), 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright. 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Allan Alaalatoa, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Tom Hooper, 21. Rory Scott, 22. Ryan Lonergan, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
Chiefs team: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3. Angus Ta'avao, 4. Josh Lord, 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 6. Luke Jacobson, 7. Sam Cane (c), 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Bryn Gatland, 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Alex Nankivell, 14. Jonah Lowe, 15. Kaleb Trask. Reserves: 16. Bradley Slater, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Samipeni Finau, 21. Xavier Roe, 22. Rameka Poihipi, 23. Emoni Narawa.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
