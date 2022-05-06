The Canberra Times
Go Fund Me campaign for former ANU student and young dad Andrew Regan paralysed in rugby game

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 6 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 7:30pm
Jessie Davies, Andrew Regan and their son Gus. Picture: Supplied

The wider ACT and NSW community is rallying to help former Australian National University student and young dad Andrew Regan who broke his neck while playing rugby union in Orange last month.

