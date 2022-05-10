ACT Health reported its 56th COVID death and 987 new cases on Tuesday, with infections increasing since Monday.
Hospitalisations have also risen in recent days, with 73 people with COVID being treated in hospital.
Advertisement
Of those, five are in intensive care and two on ventilation.
There are 5749 active cases in the ACT. Of the new cases, 397 were reported via PCR tests and 590 by rapid tests.
A man in his 90s has also died.
ACT Health reported 812 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 72 positive cases in hospital.
The take up of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccinations is 97.1 per cent, with 75.7 per cent of the ACT population aged 16 and over now reported to have had three jabs.
Meanwhile, there has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Canberra's jail, the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
There have been 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates, the Justice and Community Safety Directorate has confirmed.
The ACT has also hit a major milestone, with one million PCR tests having been taken in the territory since the beginning of the pandemic.
ACT Health said they have also received more than 40,000 positive rapid antigen test results.
"A big thank you also to our testing and pathology staff who have worked long hours around the clock to test record numbers of Canberrans," a spokesperson said.
There were 10,321 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NSW on Tuesday, along with 17 new deaths. There were 1538 people in hospital with the virus, 55 of whom are on ventilators.
Nearly 20 million Australians are fully vaccinated against the virus. This represents 95 per cent of people aged 16 or older.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.