Canberra records COVID death, 987 infections, two on ventilation

By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 10 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
ACT Health reported its 56th COVID death and 987 new cases on Tuesday, with infections increasing since Monday.

