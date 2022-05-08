Holly Ferling headlines the exciting new additions to the 2022-23 ACT Meteors squad announced on Monday.
The Queensland fast bowler has played at every level and format of the game, from women - and men's - first grade, to Women's Big Bash League and international cricket, with her performance in the Australian World Cup-winning side in 2013 the pinnacle. She is also a cricket commentator.
"We are very excited to welcome Holly Ferling to Canberra and into the Meteors family," head coach Jono Dean said of the 26-year-old.
"Whilst she is an extremely accomplished cricketer, having made 34 appearances for Australia across all formats, she is also a wonderful leader and will be a great mentor for some of our younger players."
Ferling was one of a handful of fresh faces added to the 15-player squad for upcoming the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season that will be a momentous one for the Meteors, marking the 100-year anniversary of Cricket ACT.
"This season is a big one for the Meteors," Dean said.
"We came so very close to a finals berth last season, and what a moment it would be to get the opportunity to play in our first final during this once-in-a-lifetime milestone."
The Meteors also locked in Angelina Genford after impressing in NSW Premier Cricket, and upgraded all-rounder Annie Wikman and left-arm orthodox spinner Alisha Bates to full contracts following their positive debuts. The team's batting stocks were boosted with big-hitting weapon Katie Mack agreeing to a new three-year deal.
A new captain is set to be revealed in the coming weeks with current skipper Ange Reakes expecting her first child later this year.
Last season the Meteors gave a fond farewell to Erin Osborne after her retirement, but they have also had some "hard goodbyes" with Nicola Hancock and Erica Kershaw not offered contract renewals. Madeline Penna was released from her contract with one year remaining to seek other opportunities.
The squad is expected to commence training for the new season in early June.
Squad: Angela Reakes, Katie Mack, Kayla Burton, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Chloe Rafferty, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Olivia Porter, Rebecca Carter, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Holly Ferling, Alisha Bates, Angelina Genford, Annie Wikman.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
