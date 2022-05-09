It's up to us to fight if we want a government with soul

There are some who claim it is precisely when the state listens almost exclusively to those who wield the control over capital that we all benefit in the long run - the thoroughly discredited trickle-down theory. We know from history, however, that we have had to fight hard for every progressive social gain. We would have no public health systems if it were not for the struggles of ordinary working people. Nor would we have public education, public housing, social security, or any protections for workers. In each of these examples, however, it is just as clear that the gains we have won are easily whittled away by the same historic forces that opposed them in the first place, namely those who were disproportionately benefiting from a rapacious status quo.