After nine seasons with Queensland Holly Ferling was looking for a fresh challenge and thanks to the persistence of ACT Meteors legend Erin Osborne, the fast bowler has found a new home in Canberra.
Osborne retired after last season and left an unforgettable legacy with ACT cricket.
Though her departure was a huge loss for the Meteors, she gave one last parting gift to the squad with her recruiting efforts helping land a massive signing in Ferling.
The 26-year-old was unveiled as the newest addition to the Meteors squad for the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season, and revealed how Osborne played a role in leading her to the capital.
"Over the last few years all the time she'd call and say, 'Hey what do you reckon about the ACT'? And I've always said, 'No, no, no'," Ferling told The Canberra Times.
"It wasn't until we were in Canberra and had some down time to really work out what I want for the rest of my career. There was also a conversation between [Meteors coach] Jono Dean, (elite team lead) Mick Delaney and I.
"I asked why they were interested in me and in that one answer, they hit my three core values - love, impact and improvement - and that just couldn't be ignored.
"To consider a potential new team and know that there was that complete alignment, it was something really, really special."
Ferling has achieved a lot in her professional career, having played at every level and format from the Women's Big Bash League to international cricket, including winning the ODI World Cup with Australia in 2013.
Injury obstacles have hindered her rise and in Canberra she was most excited about finally producing consistently in the domestic scene off the back of playing two uninterrupted seasons consecutively for the very first time.
That's not to say she isn't motivated to reach the heights of playing for the Australian team again, though.
"My goals have always been around dominating domestic cricket, because it's controllable," Ferling said.
"In some respects you can't control selection. I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to have another crack at the national team, but my goals are purely about trying to reach my potential.
"At the end of last season I started to hit my straps. I really think I've got a lot of years left that I'll finally be able to show what I can do."
Delaney was confident Ferling could attract the attention of selectors with the Meteors.
"Holly had a great season last year, leading the economy rate in the WNCL. We know how skilled she is and we'd love to see her play for Australia again," he said.
"She's only 26, so she's still got plenty of time left in her career and if we can help her, that'd be fantastic."
Ferling was eager to work with the youth in the Meteors squad and having been on the losing end playing against ACT, she knows better than most the talent they have.
"This is a group that has the opportunity to go to some really cool places," she said.
"They're a competitive bunch. We've seen that with the fact that they were in contention for finals last season. It shows the trajectory.
"The culture and knowing the people here, it's a group that I know that I'm going to fit in."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
