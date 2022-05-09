The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

Heritage Minister Rebecca Vassarotti disappointed Canberra nomination for national heritage list rejected

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Heritage Minister Rebecca Vassarotti, who has expressed disappointment a nomination to add Canberra to the national heritage list was knocked back. Picture: Karleen Minney

The ACT's Heritage Minister has been left disappointed after the federal government knocked back a 13-year-old nomination to list Canberra on the national heritage list on the eve of the federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.