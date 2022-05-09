Looking for a healthy snack to add to a lunch box? Try these protein bars from Mayvers.
Ingredients
1/4 cup Mayver's Omega 3 or Probiotic Peanut Butter
450g cashews
15 dates, pitted
1/4 cup frozen raspberries
2 tbsp protein powder of choice
2 tbsp chia seeds
2 tbsp maple syrup
40g coconut oil
20g filtered water
Mayver's Cacao Superspread for drizzling for extra deliciousness!
Method
1. Place the cashews, dates, raspberries, chia seeds, protein powder, maple syrup and peanut butter into a food processor and blitz until the mixture becomes sticky and nuts are blitzed into small particulates.
2. Add in the filtered water and coconut oil and blitz until the mix comes together, ensuring there is still texture.
3. Line a square baking dish, approx 15cm x 15cm and press protein mixture into the tray, ensuring the top is flat.
4. Place in the refrigerator for two hours before portioning into bars.
5. Drizzle bars with Mayver's Cacao Superspread, serve and enjoy!
Makes 10.
