The Canberra Times

Peanut butter and raspberry protein bar recipes from Mayvers

Updated May 10 2022 - 1:18am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peanut butter and raspberry protein bars. Picture: Mayvers

Looking for a healthy snack to add to a lunch box? Try these protein bars from Mayvers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.