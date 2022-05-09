Try this granola for breakfast with some yogurt or use it atop your morning porridge.
Ingredients
3/4 cup Mayver's Omega 3 or Probiotic Peanut Butter
1 cup cashews
1 cup slivered almonds
1 cup oats
1 cup flaked coconut
3/4 cup hazelnuts
3/4 cup cranberries
1/2 cup pepitas
1/2 cup sunflower seeds
1/4 cup diced apricots
1/2 cup maple syrup
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 170 degrees celsius fan forced and line an oven tray with non-stick baking paper.
2. In a large bowl, combine all dry ingredients and mix using your hands in order to evenly distribute the different ingredients.
3. Add in the peanut butter and maple syrup and mix using hands until well combined.
4. Pour granola onto the oven tray and evenly spread out using your hands.
5. Place granola in the oven and bake for 20 minutes.
6. Remove granola from the oven and mix around using tongs to ensure the outer edges are moved into the centre.
7. Place granola back in the oven for a further 12 minutes.
8. Remove granola from the oven and repeat the process of spreading it around.
9. Place in the oven for a final 12 minutes. Once removed from the oven, allow to cool before transferring to an airtight container.
10. Serve with milk, yoghurt or as a porridge topper!
Serves 5-6.
