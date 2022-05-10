Renowned celebrity chef Kirsten Tibballs has created a delicious Charlotte Cake in partnership with Bonne Maman.
A traditional French dessert, Tibballs' Charlotte Cake features layers of sponge and berry bavarois surrounded by lady fingers on the outside and topped with fresh berries.
Advertisement
The recipe uses Bonne Maman's limited-edition Strawberry, raspberry and elderflower Spread, a twist on a timeless conserve with well-balanced fresh and floral aromas.
Sponge
Ingredients
10 egg yolks
1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste
90g caster sugar (A)
8 egg whites
90g caster sugar (B)
90g plain flour, sieved
90g cornflour, sieved
45g unsalted butter, melted
caster sugar, for sprinkling
Method
1. Heat the oven to 160C, fan forced.
2. Trace two discs, 160mm in diameter, onto a sheet of baking paper.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk the egg yolks, vanilla and sugar (A) until light and fluffy.
4. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites until foamy then gradually add the sugar (B) while continuing to whisk.
Advertisement
5. Fold the sieved flour and cornflour through the egg yolk mixture until there are no lumps remaining.
6. In three additions, add the meringue and gently fold through.
7. Add a small amount of the sponge mixture to the melted butter and mix to incorporate before folding it back through the sponge.
8. Transfer into a piping bag fitted with a 10mm plain piping nozzle.
9. Pipe two discs onto the prepared baking paper in a coil formation beginning in the centre of each disc.
10. Pipe the remaining sponge mixture in 80mm lengths to create lady fingers.
Advertisement
11. Sprinkle the top with additional caster sugar and bake in the pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
12. Allow to cool at room temperature.
13. Slightly trim one end of the lady fingers to create a flat edge.
Berry Bavarois
Ingredients
1 1/4 sheet of gelatine
Advertisement
2 egg yolks
1 tsp caster sugar (A)
125 ml thickened cream (A)
60g Bonne Maman Strawberry-raspberry and elderflower spread
1/2 lemon, zested
50g fresh strawberries, chopped
Advertisement
50g fresh raspberries, torn
30g caster sugar (B)
175ml thickened cream (B)
1 egg whites
pinch of cream of tartar
Method
Advertisement
1. Heat the oven to 150°C, fan forced.
2. Soak the gelatine in a bowl of cold water.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar (A).
4. Boil the cream (A) then slowly pour it over the egg yolk mixture while whisking.
5. Return the mixture to the heat and stir until it reaches 80°C before removing from the heat.
6. Squeeze the excess water out of the gelatine and place it into the saucepan. Mix to combine.
Advertisement
7. Strain the mixture into a bowl and allow to cool to 34°C.
8. Add the Bonne Maman Strawberry-Raspberry and Elderflower Spread, lemon zest and berries and gently fold to incorporate.
9. Place the sugar (B) into the pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.
10. Meanwhile, semi-whip cream (B) until it has some body but still collapses.
11. Whisk the egg whites, hot sugar and cream of tartar until you achieve medium peaks.
12. Gradually fold the fruit mixture through the meringue.
Advertisement
13. Lastly, add the semi-whipped cream and fold through.
Assembly
Ingredients
40g Bonne Maman Strawberry-raspberry and elderflower spread
250g fresh strawberries
250g fresh raspberries
Advertisement
icing sugar, for dusting
Method
1. Line the base and sides of a 160mm round tin with a plastic wrap.
2. Gently warm the Bonne Maman Strawberry-raspberry and elderflower Spread.
3. If required, trim the sponge discs to 160mm in diameter then brush the top and sides with the spread.
4. Place one sponge disc into the prepared tin and spread evenly with half of the berry bavarois.
Advertisement
5. Repeat with a second layer of sponge and bavarois.
6. Place into the freezer for a minimum of six hours to set.
7. Prior to serving, transfer the cake into the refrigerator for 30 minutes before arranging the lady fingers around the outside of the cake.
8. Top with fresh berries and dust with icing sugar.
9. Tie a ribbon around the cake, optional.
Tip: Store in the fridge for up to four days.
Advertisement
Serves 8-10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.