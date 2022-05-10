The Canberra Times

Charlotte cake recipe from Kirsten Tibballs

Updated May 10 2022 - 1:28am, first published 12:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirsten Tibballs' delicious Charlotte Cake, in partnership with Bonne Maman. Picture: Supplied

Renowned celebrity chef Kirsten Tibballs has created a delicious Charlotte Cake in partnership with Bonne Maman.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.