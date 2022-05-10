ACT Policing has seized four vehicles and is seeking witnesses following two separate street racing incidents in the Gungahlin area on Sunday.
The first incident is said to have occurred at about 4.25pm, with road policing officers observing a grey Audi and black BMW travelling at a high speed along Gundaroo Drive between the Barton Highway and Gungahlin Drive.
Police say the second incident took place at about 10.15pm on Sunday evening. Road policing officers again observed two vehicles, a grey Kia Stinger and a blue Holden Commodore sedan travelling north on Gungahlin Drive, Kaleen in excess of 150 kilometres per hour.
All vehicles were seized and towed from the scenes and the drivers are said to face significant fines and the possibility of court once the investigation into these incidents is complete.
Police are seeking witnesses or dash camera footage from anyone who may have been travelling in the two areas on Sunday afternoon and evening and witnessed the poor driving behaviour.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Callers are asked to quote reference 7104197 for the Gundaroo Drive incident on Sunday afternoon or reference 7104377 for the Gungahlin Drive incident on Sunday night.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
