Allan Alaalatoa and his teammates are reminded of it every day.
The legacy players like George Smith and Stirling Mortlock left on the ACT Brumbies and Australian rugby is plastered on the walls at club headquarters and inside the Canberra Stadium tunnel. Championships, records, memories no ACT rugby fan can forget.
Advertisement
"You see photos of these guys all around our set up, so [there is] inspiration all the time. We'd love to add to that legacy," Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville said.
This is what today's players are chasing, and this week they will draw inspiration from Smith and Mortlock as the club honours two of its finest.
Club greats Smith and Mortlock have been inducted as the newest Brumbies Legends to join George Gregan, Stephen Larkham and Joe Roff as the club's answer to the Immortals.
MORE RUGBY UNION
The pair were welcomed into the group at the Brumbies' State of the Union lunch on Thursday which celebrated the club's storied rivalry with the Crusaders.
Which is why the feats of those past heroes feel closer than ever for Alaalatoa and his Brumbies teammates. On Friday night, they look to become the first Brumbies team to beat the Crusaders since 2009 when they meet at Canberra Stadium.
Fans who were there that night 13 years ago will remember the image of Mortlock pumping the air after nailing an injury time conversion to snatch a thrilling 18-16 triumph.
Mortlock and Smith have been welcomed back into the Brumbies' inner sanctum leading into the mouth-watering clash.
Smith wore the No. 7 jersey in both of the club's Super Rugby grand final wins and won the Brett Robinson Award as the Brumbies' players' player of the year a remarkable 10 times.
From 2001 to 2010 only one other man claimed the Brumbies' highest individual accolade. That was the point-scoring marvel Mortlock.
"We've got a huge poster of them there celebrating their [2004] win in our team room. It's something we're reminded of every day," Alaalatoa said.
"To see those guys in person is an awesome opportunity for boys to ask questions. Just to have them around is huge for us.
"I think I was in primary school [when the Brumbies won the 2004 title]. I only remembered it when I was watching it when I was a bit older. It was a smashing at half-time, or towards half-time. They came back in the second half and it ended up being a thriller of a game.
"That's when that rivalry began, the early 2000s. The Crusaders got one up, and then in 2004 the Brums got back on top. The rivalry has started since then and it's always been a huge clash."
Advertisement
The Brumbies will be without flyhalf Noah Lolesio and damaging loose forward Rob Valetini as they chase a home quarter-final, with Samoan Test playmaker Rod Iona and rising star Tom Hooper called upon to fill the void.
Crusaders captain Scott Barrett and vice-captain Codie Taylor headline five changes to the visiting side's starting XV, with the latter's inclusion in the front row complemented by George Bower's comeback at loosehead prop.
Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has urged his troops to shut down Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mo'unga. The way he puts it, if the Brumbies walk off the field thinking Mo'unga was an eight out of 10 performer, there's a good chance they've had a tough night - so "we've got to make sure he's a six or below, to be honest".
"We definitely know our connection in defence is going to be huge," Alaalatoa said.
"We're pretty content with the way we've been attacking. We want to continue to build on that and we've touched on areas where we can grow from last week. We know our connection in defence is going to be huge.
Advertisement
"They've added some experience back into their side again with Scott Barrett back, and guys like Codie Taylor back. The boys are keen.
"We've got some young lads, Hooper gets a start at six and he's been awesome for us. He brings so much energy, he's a young leader within the team and he is just keen to rip in. It's going to be a good one."
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 13
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Rod Iona, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Folau Fainga'a, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Rory Scott, 22. Ryan Lonergan, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
Advertisement
Crusaders team: 1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (C), 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Pablo Matera, 7. Ethan Blackadder, 8. Cullen Grace, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. David Havili, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan. Reserves: 16. Ricky Jackson, 17. Finlay Brewis, 18. Tamaiti Williams, 19. Liam Hallam-Eames, 20. Tom Christie, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Braydon Ennor, 23. Leicester Fainga'anuku
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.