Wallabies captain Michael Hooper believes the Australian rugby narrative is changing and the days of death-riding Super Rugby rivals are over.
Hooper was on hand to launch a new set of Wallabies jerseys in Sydney on Wednesday, with the national team retaining the iconic gold jersey ahead of a crucial 48 hours for the code.
Australia is poised to land hosting rights for the 2027 Rugby World Cup - barring a last minute disaster - after the World Rugby Council meets on Thursday night.
It looms as another opportunity to build excitement around rugby union as Australia's Super Rugby franchises turn their on-field fortunes around against New Zealand rivals.
Hooper says there was a time he would "death-ride" Australian counterparts in Super Rugby but that has turned into a will for their countrymen to succeed with his NSW Waratahs joining the ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds in the top six with three rounds to play.
Australian teams won two of 25 matches during last season's Trans-Tasman tournament. The Brumbies are chasing a fourth Kiwi scalp in succession when they face the Crusaders at Canberra Stadium on Friday.
"It's a bit of a different narrative for us at the moment. That's been really nice," Hooper said.
"It's been great to see individuals playing well and teams finding some form and showing their identity on the field. I've been really impressed.
"The Brumbies obviously [have been] the standout with what they have been doing. They are leading the way at the moment, and we're growing from strength to strength. There's certainly a hunger about what the teams are wanting to do and the desperation in terms of how they're playing."
Hype is beginning to build in Australian rugby circles as the governing body prepares to cash in on a golden opportunity that could bring two World Cups to these shores in three years.
Australia is the favourite to land hosting rights for the 2027 men's World Cup and the 2029 women's tournament, which both come off the back of a British and Irish Lions tour in 2025.
"It's enormous," Brumbies coach and Wallabies assistant Dan McKellar said.
"People that were around and witnessed the 2003 World Cup [saw] the positivity it had on the game. There's obviously the financial benefits as well, not just to rugby but to any community that is fortunate enough to host a World Cup pool match, quarter-final, semi-final, or final.
"It's a huge boost for the game and I think it's going to come at a good time for rugby in this country."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
