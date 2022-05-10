Two separate collisions approximately 1 kilometre apart that occurred on Tuggeranong Parkway on Tuesday night are almost cleared, ACT Policing said.
One collision occurred before the Arboretum while another is just after the Arboretum.
Advertisement
The collision before the Arboretum is now clear and the one after should almost be clear within the next half hour.
No deaths or fatalities occurred, and both incidents involved rear ended car collisions.
Police have urged people to drive according to wet weather conditions, leaving plenty of space between the vehicles in front and taking a slower approach to the road.
ACT Policing confirmed the two collisions were both heading northbound, previously making traffic bank up past Cotter Road.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.