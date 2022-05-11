You can't buy a dinosaur, so why not buy the next best thing?
The Friends of the National Arboretum are now selling Wollemi Pines, one of the world's oldest plants that existed when the dinosaurs roamed the earth.
The young pines have been grown from seeds collected from trees at the arboretum.
You can even use a QR code to enter the number on your tree to find the Wollemi in the arboretum forest that produced the seed for that tree.
All funds raised are used to support approved arboretum projects.
Ange McNeilly, a volunteer, has managed the arboretum's Wollemi Pine propagation project for the last couple of years
Wollemi Pines are critically endangered, but the forest planted at the arboretum in 2007 and 2008 is one of the largest anywhere.
The Wollemi for sale are between 50 and 80cm tall and have been grown locally at the Yarralumla nursery.
They are available on the Friends of the National Arboretum website www.arboretumcanberra.org.au/wollemi for $295.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
