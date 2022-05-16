Professor Jim Fox, in Red Hill, has a couple of large feijoa bushes planted 14 years ago and he has been sharing the excellent bounty. The heaviest fruit harvested so far weighed 97g. I don't want to encourage comparisons, like the weigh in before a boxing match, but the expert Mark O'Connor told me on May 2 that his Large Oval cultivar had three fruit weighing more than 100g, the largest 120g, while his Mammoth produced one at 123g and a Triumph weighed in at 101g.