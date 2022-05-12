Another two ACT primary schools have been sent partially into remote learning because of severe staff shortages.
Latham Primary School students in years 3, 4, 5 and 6 will be learning from home from Thursday, May 12 and return to class on Wednesday, May 18.
Namadgi School's junior campus has also switched to remote learning from Thursday. The students in year 4, 5 and 6 will be learning at home from May 12 to May 19.
There are now nine public schools where some grades are learning at home, which is 10 per cent of all schools in the public system.
These schools also include:
The year 7 and 8 students at Calwell High School are indefinitely learning from home after WorkSafe ACT issued the school a prohibition notice.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry previously warned parents to expect short periods of remote learning in term 2 as the flu season takes hold and COVID-19 cases rise.
All Catholic and public schools in the ACT will be scheduling two extra pupil free days this term to allow teachers to catch up on planning time that was lost due to covering for absent colleagues.
In the week ending on Sunday, May 8, 281 cases of COVID-19 were reported to 60 ACT public schools.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
