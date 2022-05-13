An under pressure Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made a significant concession, admitting he is seen as a "bit of a bulldozer" and promised that "there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things."
Mr Morrison made the statement while campaigning in the marginal Melbourne seat of Chisholm in Friday.
Just over a week out from polling day, the Coalition is behind in the polls while the Prime Minister is widely regarded as losing the last leaders' debate to Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
During a press conference in which he was asked about listening to voters, he insisted he did, and had been all across his political career.
"Over the last three years, and particularly the last two, what Australians have needed from me going through this pandemic has been strength and resilience," he said.
"Now, I admit that hasn't enabled Australians to see a lot of other gears in the way I work.
"And I know Australians know that I can be a bit of a bulldozer when it comes to issues and I suspect you guys know that too."
He then explicitly offered to change.
"As we go into this next period on the other side of this election, I know there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things.
"Because we are moving into a different time. We are moving into a time of opportunity and working from the strong platform of strength that we've built and saved in our economy in the last three years we can now take advantage of those opportunities in the future."
Mr Albanese, speaking at a press conference in far north Queensland, slammed Mr Morrison as a "wrecker" following the Prime Minister's earlier concession that he is a "bulldozer".
In a bid to pivot daily election media coverage to his favour, Mr Albanese claimed he is a "builder" and pledged to improve Australia's infrastructure, climate change response and cost of living situation.
The comments followed Mr Morrison's dramatic change in tone acknowledging he would do things differently if he is re-elected.
"A bulldozer wrecks things. A bulldozer knocks things over," Mr Albanese said.
"I'm a builder. That's what I am."
Mr Albanese was visiting Fitzroy Island in far north Queensland pitching more money for the Great Barrier Reef to combat the effects of climate change and water pollution.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
