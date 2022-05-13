The Canberra Times
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he needs to change the way he does things

Gerard Cockburn
Karen Barlow
By Gerard Cockburn, and Karen Barlow
Updated May 13 2022 - 2:56am, first published 12:40am
An under pressure Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made a significant concession, admitting he is seen as a "bit of a bulldozer" and promised that "there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things."

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

