Canberra's Kyrie Ferguson's photo of husband and son's hands picks up In.Site Photographic Award

May 16 2022 - 7:30pm
Kyrie Ferguson's winning photo, Why We Do It. Picture: Supplied

Canberra's Kyrie Ferguson has taken out the In.Site Photographic Awards with her touching photo of her gas worker husband's weathered hand holding his son's tiny hand.

