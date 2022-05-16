Canberra's Kyrie Ferguson has taken out the In.Site Photographic Awards with her touching photo of her gas worker husband's weathered hand holding his son's tiny hand.
The Kambah mum's photo, titled Why We Do It, was selected from almost 200 entries from across Australia as part of the awards, which was sponsored by the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association.
Now in their third year, the awards are open to the association's member company employees who submit photographs that highlight the environment, community and people within the natural gas industry.
"The past two years with COVID-19 and everything - that's why I wanted to go the family route," Ferguson says.
"It's been absolutely hectic, especially at Zinfra. Our lives revolve around Zinfra with us both working there. But we've had staff shortages and staff getting COVID.
"I said: 'I want to get a photo of you and Blake holding hands'. It didn't take that long to shoot. But I always look at Ty's hands. They're the hands of a worker.
"So that's probably the perfect interpretation of him going to work. With Blake - that is why we all do it. I did a few more shots as well but that turned shot turned out the best."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
