Australians' purchasing power is going backwards, with the latest wage figures lagging well behind the rising cost of living.
While wages are growing at their fastest pace since mid 2018 at 2.4 per cent, they have not kept pace with rising inflation, which is running at 5.1 per cent.
Latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal wages are up 2.4 per cent compared with a year ago. Over the quarter, the wage price index rose 0.7 per cent.
The new data shows wages have not kept pace with recent inflation, which has pushed up the costs of materials, food and fuel.
Economists doubt the result will prevent the RBA from lifting the cash rate - which will flow into home loan rates - again when its board meets in June.
Wages in the private sector rose faster than the public sector, which recorded an annual rate of 2.2 per cent.
April labour force figures are released on Thursday and economists expect them to show unemployment has fallen even further to 3.9 per cent, its lowest level since 1974.
The senior economist at the left leaning think-tank Australia Institute, Matt Grudnoff, said the record low unemployment rate did not appear to have induced any major increase in wages.
"Real wages have continued to collapse. Today's figures confirm the worst real wage decline this century. The latest release of the wage price index shows that over the last 12 months real wages have fallen 2.5 per cent," he said.
KPMG senior economist Sarah Hunter said wage growth was soft and there was still an erosion of wages in real terms.
"While this reflects the weak pace of wage growth seen in the second half of 2021, it is still relatively soft, with many in the market having expected annual growth to move closer to 3 per cent today," Dr Hunter said.
"It is off the pace with regard to price inflation, meaning real wage erosion is still happening."
Annual inflation to the March quarter rose 5.1 per cent and the Reserve Bank expects it go even higher, touting a rise by more than 6 per cent over 2022.
Surging inflation has been spurred on by global supply chain disruptions during the pandemic and the Ukraine invasion, which has directly impacted oil prices.
ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt said the wage index has risen for five consecutive quarters.
"Wage growth is influenced by both the size of changes in hourly wage rates and the proportion of jobs recording a change," Ms Marquardt said.
"In the March quarter of 2022, the average size of private sector hourly wage rises increased to 3.4 per cent, the highest quarter increase since June 2013."
Annual wages in the prior quarter rose 2.3 per cent.
The ACT and Tasmania recorded the highest annual wage growth, with both jurisdictions rising 2.8 per cent.
The market was signalling a 0.8 per cent quarterly rise, while annual wages were tipped to grow 2.5 per cent.
Earlier, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he wanted to see wages increase and boasted a Coalition government would see a faster pick up in pay.
"Wages are going to go up because unemployment is coming down," he said.
"The way wages goes up, is when you get unemployment down and you get businesses that are able to earn more so they can afford and pay higher wages.
"Now I want to see wages go up. I want to see the minimum wage go up. Of course I do."
At Parliament House, Labor industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke argued the Coalition was purposely trying to keep wages low.
"No matter what economic statistic comes out, Scott Morrison's answer will be the same - low wages," Mr Burke said.
"They promised it. It was a design feature."
