The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Rhian Williams' book Emergency! Emergency! - Vehicles to the Rescue launched

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutton SES members with a copy of the book Emergency!, Emergency! - Vehicles to the Rescue by Rhian Williams. Picture: Rhian Williams

Life imitated art when children's author Rhian Williams had a huge hailstorm hit her house near Hall in January and all manner of emergency services personnel turned up to help.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.