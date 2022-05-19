The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT COVID update: Another death, record number in hospital with COVID-19 in Canberra

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 19 2022 - 2:17am, first published 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man in his 70s carrying COVID-19 has passed away, becoming the 60th person in Canberra to die with the virus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.