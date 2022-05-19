A man in his 70s carrying COVID-19 has passed away, becoming the 60th person in Canberra to die with the virus.
There is also a record high of people hospitalised with COVID in the ACT, with 82 patients in the 24 hours to Wednesday 8pm.
There are four people in the ICU with COVID-19, and two on ventilators.
Advertisement
These developments follow news some elective surgeries are likely to be suspended, with Canberra hospitals struggling with high numbers of COVID and flu cases.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
There were 997 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the ACT on Wednesday.
Of those, 504 were recorded via PCR tests and 493 rapid antigen tests.
Double dose vaccination rates for people in the ACT over the age of five remains at 97.2 per cent.
On five to 11-year-olds, 80.2 per cent have had one dose.
Two people with COVID-19 have died in the last seven days, with a lady in her 90s passing away on Monday.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry has denied claims the public school system has been underfunded, as more schools turn to remote learning amid staff shortages.
NSW recorded 10,934 new cases and 1283 hospitalisations on Wednesday.
There are 46 ICU patients with COVID-19, including 16 on ventilators.
Sadly, 22 more people with COVID in that state died. There have been 92 deaths in the last week.
In Victoria, there are 13,201 new daily cases.
There are 512 people in the state in hospital with COVID, including 32 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
Victoria also recorded 14 new deaths, bringing the death toll for the last seven days to 111.
Advertisement
Half of the more than 50,000 fines handed out to Victorians for breaching COVID-19 restrictions have not been paid.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.