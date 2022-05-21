The Canberra Times

Monaco travel guide: Finding the real richness among glitz of Monte Carlo

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
May 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Looking across Monaco, which is less than half Canberra's Parliamentary Triangle in size.

It takes less than a day in Monaco until I bump into the country's most famous resident - its monarch, Prince Albert II. Although ... when I say "bump into", I mean that he rides past me in his motorcade while I'm standing on the footpath a few hundred metres from his palace. Still, it's not every day that I see a head of state in person (even if it's through a car window)!

