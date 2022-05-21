Because, you see, the glitz of Monte Carlo is where many of these luxury trappings are found, but it's just one aspect of one neighbourhood of Monaco. There are many other aspects here, so I'm walking the streets to discover them. And one of the first things I find is that, with Monaco built along a steep hillside, the streets often lead to outdoor escalators, into tunnels through the ground, and to public elevators that whisk you between roads in seconds. At times I wonder if I'm just in an enormous shopping mall.