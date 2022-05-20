The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Record high COVID hospitalisations in Canberra with 84 patients, 963 new infections

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:04am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's COVID hospitalisations have hit a record high for the second day in a row, with 84 patients in hospital with the virus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.