Drivers are urged to avoid the northbound lane on Tuggeranong Parkway just before Hindmarsh Drive in Lyons after multiple cars were involved in a traffic incident.
Emergency services are in attendance, with multiple cars involved.
Advertisement
One person has been transported to hospital in a stable condition and no serious injuries have been reported.
Drivers are told to avoid the area as parts of the road is blocked off.
Only one lane is open to traffic, meaning drivers will experience a delay in their trip.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.