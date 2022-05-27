It struck me, however, that in terms of running time, most of the drama in Top Gun: Maverick takes place on the ground. Not in the air behind masks inside cockpits, but in the offices where Cruise's Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell confronts his superiors, in the class of elite young pilots that he is preparing for the mission, on the tarmac where they have to do push-ups if they get shot down during practice.

