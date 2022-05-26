The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Capital Film Festival announces 2022 inaugural program including Emma Thompson's Good Night to You, Leo Grande and Canberra horror film Sissy

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's rare for a film to capture the perfect scene in one take. So when it comes to the Capital Film Festival it almost seems appropriate that its inaugural program has also been done in multiple takes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.