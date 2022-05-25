Times Past: May 26, 1987

A feud over pinball machines at Erindale College had come to an end on this day in 1987, after the Parents and Citizens Association rejected their president's plea to ban the machines.
The president of the P&C, Mr Steve Atkins, had said he would resign if the P&C did not vote with him to ban the newly installed pinball machines in the canteen, as they were installed without their permission. Not only did the meeting approve the continuation of the machines in the canteen, but the decision was also made to expand the number. About 40 students were in attendance and presented a petition with around 360 signatures requesting the machines stay.
Mr Atkins said the students presented their case "very eloquently", although he was not happy with the outcome. "Personally, I think it's a tragedy," he said. "It's not in keeping with the ethos of the school, but I stand by their right to make that decision." He said he would send his letter of resignation into the school the morning after the meeting.
A spokesman for the canteen contractor said he was "exceptionally pleased" with the outcome to keep the machines as it would help drive profit in the canteen. The canteen operator was in attendance, and apologised for the misunderstandings which lead to the dispute.
The machines would be turned back on, after they were switched off the previous week in the lead up to the decision regarding their fate.
