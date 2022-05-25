The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 26, 1987

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 25 2022 - 2:00pm
A feud over pinball machines at Erindale College had come to an end on this day in 1987, after the Parents and Citizens Association rejected their president's plea to ban the machines.

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

