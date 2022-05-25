Times Past: May 26, 1987

The president of the P&C, Mr Steve Atkins, had said he would resign if the P&C did not vote with him to ban the newly installed pinball machines in the canteen, as they were installed without their permission. Not only did the meeting approve the continuation of the machines in the canteen, but the decision was also made to expand the number. About 40 students were in attendance and presented a petition with around 360 signatures requesting the machines stay.

