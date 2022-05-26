Times Past: May 27, 1995

"Butcher saves devotees from wurst news" read the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1995.
The bad news it referred to was the closing down of a beloved shop in Canberra - Country Pride Sausages in Lyneham.
The shop's popularity amongst Canberrans was made clear by their reactions to its shutting down.
"The customers were crying," said the owner, Clyde Southwell, "one woman was going crook."
Mr Southwell had been a butcher for 50 years, and had spent the previous 14 running Country Pride Sausages.
He was ready for retirement after years of devoting himself to providing Canberrans with their favourite sausages, much to his loyal customers' disappointment.
But they did not need to fear the prospect of never being able to eat one of his sausages again.
Butcher Geoff Martin, who ran the Lyneham Meat Centre with his father, was just as aghast as other Canberrans upon hearing the news of Mr Southwell's retirement.
Determined not to let the sausages retire with Mr Southwell, he struck a deal with him, and bought the business name, recipes, and secrets, so Canberrans could continue enjoying their favourite sausages.
