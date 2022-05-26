Emergency services have responded to an incident on the Barton Highway in Murrumbateman, transporting a driver to hospital in Canberra.
A car and a van are reported to have been involved in a collision, which occurred near the McIntosh Circuit intersection at around midday.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is reportedly in a stable condition.
Advertisement
There was nobody else injured in the crash.
Fire trucks, police and ambulance from Canberra and Yass have departed the scene.
Minor delays are expected on the Barton Highway.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.