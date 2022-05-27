Some things are bigger than Super Rugby, and Allan Alaalatoa knows that when he says how proud he is of the team he is suiting up to face on Saturday.
The ACT Brumbies skipper praised the impact Moana Pasifika's inception has had for the Pacific island community.
"Off the field, I'm extremely proud of Moana and what they're displaying week in and week out, especially through all the sacrifices that they've had to make in order to compete," the 28-year-old said.
"For me, being Samoan, you were just so proud that there was a team coming together, representing a lot of the Pacific Islands, representing our ancestors, our families.
"There's gonna be a lot of Pacific Islander fans [on Saturday]. I'm guessing there's going to be a lot of hymns and Island songs being sung in the stadium, and that's going to be a great atmosphere for some of our boys to experience."
One of the biggest adversities Moana has faced will make itself known at Mount Smart Stadium against the Brumbies, with the Pacific side heading into their third game in eight days after a number of games had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19, resulting in a large, ever-changing roster.
"The reason they've gone through the whole squad, or even using other local players, is because they've had to reschedule three games and they're the only team that's done that in this competition," Alaalatoa said.
"They've had, I think they call it, storm week, where they have to play on a Tuesday and then play on a Saturday.
"You just can't help but feel for them, especially a team that's come together for the first year in the Super Rugby competition.
"You respect them for doing that. I know that when you go on the field, the best way to respect your brothers is to go hard for the 80 minutes and give them respect that way."
Alaalatoa, and Scott Sio, had the opportunity to catch up with former Brumby and Pasifika's flyhalf, Christian Leali'ifano, in Auckland before the game.
Leali'ifano is entertaining the possibility of changing his international allegiance from Australia to Samoa when he becomes eligible to do so later this year.
The Wallabies prop and fellow Samoan supported the move.
"We haven't seen Christian in a while, so that was awesome to connect there and to go over to his place and have dinner," Alaalatoa said.
"Christian has given so much to the Brumbies, it probably will be weird to see him on the opposition.
"What he's doing with the Moana team and trying to build a great culture here for them, but then also to be able to display that against the Brumbies, it's going to be really special for him.
"He did mention a while ago to me that he wishes that his old man could be here to witness him put on the Moana jersey, because he'd be so proud of him. And I think that goes the same way for him if he was to represent Samoa as well.
"It would be great for himself and his family, and definitely something that his old man would be proud of as well.
"So I think if he ventured down that pathway, it'd be awesome for him, but then also for Samoa just for the quality person and player that they will get."
While it's a different picture off the field between the Brumbies and Moana, on the field it is shaping up to be a big fixture for both teams.
The visitors do not want a third consecutive loss hanging over them heading into their finals series next week, while Moana want to claim their second win of the season, in front of a home crowd, to end their inaugural season on a high.
A win and a bonus-point performance could also push the Brumbies into second, which would guarantee the side a quarter-final and semi-final home fixture.
"We understand the strengths that Moana have. They are a team that have nothing to lose," Alaalatoa said.
"We have to improve our discipline and ... properly trying to close out that game.
"Those are the two things that we've brought into this week understand that Moana definitely has some strike power in that backline and some of their forward pack."
Saturday: Moana Pasifika v ACT Brumbies at Mount Smart Stadium, 5.05pm
Brumbies team: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Connal McInerney, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. James Slipper, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Cadeyrn Neville, 20. Rory Scott, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Rod Iona, 23. Hudson Creighton.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
