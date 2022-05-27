The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Canberra's Liberals branch has been captured by the right

By Letters to the Editor
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under Zed Seselja's leadership the ACT Liberals have moved far to the right and are obsessed with fringe issues. Picture: James Croucher

John Cziesla, Canberra Liberals president, never runs out of excuses for the poor performance of the Canberra Liberals under his watch ("Liberals all but concede Seselja will lose his seat", canberratimes.com.au, May 27). The media, other candidates, the electorate and everyone except Mr Cziesla and his mates who have run the party into the ground feel David Pocock was a much better candidate than Zed Seselja and that he polled accordingly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.