Canberra's Liberals branch has been captured by the right

This undermining was brought to a new height by the Morrison government. Questions by the opposition were sidestepped to enable ministers to dismiss the questioners as dangerous simpletons who discredited the house. Government backbenchers, on the other hand, repeated the same questions day-in and day-out, suggesting they have short-term memory loss or were part of some devious scheme devised by the ministers themselves. Albanese ministers, after "thanking the honourable member for the question", might, as the formulation implies, treat the question, the member and those the member represents with respect.