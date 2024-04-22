Every year Anzac Day in Canberra just gets a little worse

I can see the case for raising the HECS repayment trigger, but find the proposals on indexation wrong-headed ("Tens of thousands of Canberrans could get relief from HECS", April 19). Indexing quarterly rather yearly to make the impacts smaller (eg, four one per cent increases instead of one four per cent increase) is pure sophistry sure to backfire. The kids will see though it; they'll be triggered four times as often; it will provide no relief because repayments relate to income not debt; and it will increase debt because of compounding effects (increasing a $100 balance by one per cent four times in succession gives you more than $104).