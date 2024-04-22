The Canberra Times
Letters to the Editor

Every year Anzac Day in Canberra just gets a little worse

By Letters to the Editor
April 23 2024 - 5:30am
I am so appalled by the circus-like nature of Anzac Day events. In Canberra, a week before the day, the chairs are already laid out on the concourse; the nearby residents have been advised of the changed traffic conditions; the weekly magazines have published recipes for Anzac biscuits; and the Australian War Memorial has had $500 million spent on it to turn it into a theme park to house war relics.

