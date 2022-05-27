The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Angelo Konstantinou named as new Capital Football board chairperson

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:20am, first published 5:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Croatia FC leads both the men's and women's NPL competitions. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Angelo Konstantinou knows there are no quiet days in the Canberra football world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.