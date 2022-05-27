Angelo Konstantinou knows there are no quiet days in the Canberra football world.
And he is ready to deal with it in his new role leading the Capital Football board.
The former Australian futsal player was elected on Thursday night during Capital Football's annual general meeting for a 12-month stint.
He takes over from outgoing chairperson Fran Sankey, who will remain on the CF Bboard alongside Justin Webb and Georgia Briggs, and the newly-elected Gary Vandeburgt.
The 43-year-old said himself and Sankey spoke every few days to try and grow the game, and this would continue.
"I've been deputy chair for three years and felt it was the right time to step up," he said.
"A lot of things are always on the agenda when it comes to football, as everyone wants what's best for the sport.
"It is a big 12 months we've got, with the World Cup coming up, looking for another CEO later this year. But it comes down to the board's decision, not the chair's."
Konstantinou's first test comes right away, with a vacancy on the board after media commentator Grace Gill decided not to stand for another year term.
He confirmed they would try to fill the vacancy as soon as possible.
Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardiner thanked both Gill and Sankey for their work.
"We are delighted to ... congratulate Angelo on his appointment as chair," he said.
"Capital Football would also like to place on record its thanks for the work that Fran Sankey has done in that position.
"We would also like to extend our thanks to Grace Gill for her time as part of the board and the work that she has undertaken."
With the AGM done and gone, the attention turns to the pitch.
One club continues to rise above in both the men's and the women's NPL - Canberra Croatia FC.
The club remains undefeated in both, and is the only side to do so in the men's, with the women's side joined by Canberra Olympic FC on itsundefeated train.
NPLW coach Zoran Glavinic did not beat around the bush when it came to his side's challenge this weekend against Canberra United Academy.
"I know we have a checkered history at Hawker, as I believe it was the only time the girls lost last season," he said.
"So it's going to be tough but the girls are ready for the challenge."
They will be without skipper Alice Churchill for the remainder of the season, after scans confirmed she tore her anterior cruciate ligament in the side's Federation Cup semi-final loss.
Goalkeeper Natasja Vasta has also been ruled out until at least August after undergoing ankle surgery, along with a number of other injuries, travel plans and niggles depleting the side's roster.
Glavinic said the return of Gill to the side, alongside other experienced players each week like Jennifer Bisset and Krista Hagen, meant younger players coming into the squad were well-supported.
"One positive is it gives our younger players an opportunity to step up," he said.
"Losing Alice and Nat was devastating but, thankfully, over the last few weeks we have proved we can produce those results with the younger players, too."
NPL men's:
NPL women's:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
