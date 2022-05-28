Woden tram worthwhile once route issue sorted out

Neglecting the environment, climate change and disrespecting women are probable reasons for the swift dumping of several politicians at the recent elections. It all starts at home. Genuine environmentalists can be recognised by their willingness to consistently contribute their fair share with the ecological chores. Those recalcitrants who over time demonstrate a stubborn incapability or unwillingness to deliver such help, risk joining the fate of those who fail to walk the talk: to be deservingly voted out.

