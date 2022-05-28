The Canberra Times
Woden tram worthwhile once route issue sorted out

By Letters to the Editor
May 28 2022 - 7:30pm
Why should Woden and other areas of Canberra be denied light rail?

Those who would deny the rest of Canberra a tram service now the north has one are on the wrong track. The often promoted alternative, electric buses, require their dedicated carriageways to be heavily strengthened, putting them on cost par with trams.

