Woden tram worthwhile once route issue sorted out

Those who would deny the rest of Canberra a tram service now the north has one are on the wrong track. The often promoted alternative, electric buses, require their dedicated carriageways to be heavily strengthened, putting them on cost par with trams.
With regard to the proposed Civic to Woden tram, it's the Civic to Capital Hill section that's the glaring problem. It will wreck the format, integrity and heritage of City Hill, while causing significant traffic disruption during and after construction. It will destroy Commonwealth Avenue's cultural landscape and its bridge's iconic format and heritage, and require expensive underground power (for aesthetic reasons).
Terminus-to-terminus speed of travel for commuters is not so important on the Civic-Woden route because, briefly, both termini are already major employment centres. However, extent of coverage is important, especially in the central national area, and the current route is weak in that regard.
To solve all those problems the Civic to Capital Hill section of the Woden tram, very briefly, needs to travel via Edinburgh Avenue, straight on into the ANU, the existing land bridge over Parkes Way, Acton Peninsula, Griffin's missing third lake crossing, and Flynn Drive turning east on to State Circle.
Bill Bowron (Letters, May 26) is wrong when he says the parliament and Labor have lost the services of a highly performing politician in Kristina Keneally.
Kristina was a failure as the 42nd premier of NSW, she failed in her attempt to wrest the seat of Bennelong from John Alexander, she erroneously thought as a "captain's pick" she could bulldoze her way to victory in the seat of Fowler, and as deputy leader of the opposition in the Senate and a member of the so-called "mean girls" her ethics were called into question.
The real losses are senator Rex Patrick and former treasurer Josh Frydenberg. They were both respected, efficient and ethical politicians.
Little did Kristina Keneally realise how prophetic her "I'm nobody's girl" comment following her appointment as premier of NSW was all those years ago. She's definitely nobody's girl now following her ill-considered parachute jump into the seat of Fowler. Did nobody in the ALP do a pre-jump check on the parachute?
Let me predict what will now happen after yet another gun massacre in the US. There will be lots of noise by the Democrats on what is needed.
But they, too, are beholden to the gun lobby, so only a token set of reforms, such as greater mental health checks, will be put up.
These will be rigorously opposed by the Republicans. Yet again, nothing meaningful will become law. Then it will all quieten down, awaiting the next and the next and the next massacres.
The pub definition of a Banana Republic: a nation ruled by a corrupt and self-serving political class, having corrupt electoral practices.
Its characteristics include poor economic management, significant inequality, degraded public administration, declining education, health and manufacturing infrastructure. Often low in international ratings tables for major aspects of national life. We hope for better.
Neglecting the environment, climate change and disrespecting women are probable reasons for the swift dumping of several politicians at the recent elections. It all starts at home. Genuine environmentalists can be recognised by their willingness to consistently contribute their fair share with the ecological chores. Those recalcitrants who over time demonstrate a stubborn incapability or unwillingness to deliver such help, risk joining the fate of those who fail to walk the talk: to be deservingly voted out.
