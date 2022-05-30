The Canberra Times
A week of unsettled weather to bring cold and wind to Canberra

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated May 30 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:45am
Canberra is on track for its coldest day so far this year, after a chilly start where the mercury dipped to almost -2 degrees.

