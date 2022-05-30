A week of unsettled weather to bring cold and wind to Canberra

Canberra is on track for its coldest day so far this year, after a chilly start where the mercury dipped to almost -2 degrees.
"If you haven't already, grab the firewood," Bureau of Meteorology engagement officer Morgan Pumpa said.
A maximum of 10 degrees is forecast for Canberra on Monday. The temperature had reached 6.2 degrees at 10.30am, however it felt like 4 degrees.
Unsettled conditions are expected in the ACT over the next week, with a cold front moving across the region followed by a low-pressure system.
"As that cold front moves across, there is the chance of some showers in Canberra today," Ms Pumpa said.
"Most likely in the last afternoon. That cold front is still moving west, so it's bringing some rain to parts of the Riverina already this morning."
Between 15 and 20 millimetres of rain are forecast in Canberra and a severe weather and sheep graziers' warning are both in place.
The bureau has warned of damaging winds across much of NSW and the ACT, with speeds of 70km/h and gusts up to 90km/h.
"It's really important that people monitor the warnings and check conditions and take care on the roads," Ms Pumpa said.
"In the alpine and south west slopes [areas], you may see some significant rainfall as well, so there's the chance of some river rises."
No snow is expected in Canberra this week, however falls are possible at the summit of Mt Ginini, at the border between the south-west of the territory and NSW.
Ms Pumpa said the next cold front expected to move through south-eastern Australia was not as severe.
"Look, it seems that autumn is finishing a couple of days earlier. Winter's here a couple of days earlier," she said.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
