It's fair to say that this Saturday's gig has been years in the making for Lisa Mitchell.
As the Australian singer-songwriter brings her A Place to Fall Apart tour to the Canberra Theatre Centre to celebrate her latest album, of the same name, it's been good to see where it all started, back in 2018.
It was then that Mitchell started to bring a unique sound to the record, with the help of her two band members.
"Being a songwriter the songs have their own personalities already," Mitchell says.
"I just wanted Jessie [Warren, bassist] and Kishore [Ryan, drummer], to bring their own weird beauty to the songs. They both have beautiful minds in their own right, in terms of writing, so I knew that between the three of us, we would come to quite a unique place.
"We were lucky enough to create all the arrangements together and I asked them to bring their own parts and creativity to the album."
That was a year-and-a-half before the pandemic. And in that time, A Place to Fall Apart has taken on more meaning.
It is no longer just about a break-up, but loss in general. A loss that was felt across the world thanks to COVID.
"I suppose that is the profound thing about life is that everything that's happening to us in a micro way, is also happening on a larger scale," Mitchell says.
"It's interesting how a lot of the songs have taken on new meanings since the context of the pandemic, even though they're written beforehand."
Lisa Mitchell will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
