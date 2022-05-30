Former Raider Bailey Simonsson had a triumphant return to Canberra in Parramatta's 28-20 win on Sunday, and the victory was especially sweet as he scored a double with Green Machine supporters giving him an earful all game.
When Simonsson got airborne to score an acrobatic try that helped put the Eels ahead in the second half, his energetic celebration said it all.
"I was copping a bit, getting sprayed by the Raiders fans, so it was good to get one down in the corner," he told The Canberra Times after the game.
Simonsson spent three seasons at Canberra before he departed to Parramatta to make way for Nick Cotric's return to the capital this year.
Against his old team he finished with two tries, one try assist, 11 tackle breaks and 164 total running metres.
"It's good to come back to Canberra and play against some mates. I was just focused on doing my job for the team," he said.
"I don't miss the cold. Of course I miss my friends but the good thing about footy is you have friends for life."
The winger said the frantic pace of the game left little room for trash-talking, but regardless he said he felt no ill-will towards his former club after his exit.
"I've got a lot of respect for the Raiders organisation and the boys," Simonsson said.
"Harley [Smith-Shields] is one of my best mates. We went to dinner [Saturday] night and he's doing well, so was good to catch up. His recovery [from an ACL injury] is going well."
