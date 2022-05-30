The Canberra Times
'I was copping a bit': Former Canberra star Bailey Simonsson gets last laugh with heckling Raiders fans

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
May 30 2022 - 7:30pm
Bailey Simonsson consoles Hudson Young after the game. Picture: AAP

Former Raider Bailey Simonsson had a triumphant return to Canberra in Parramatta's 28-20 win on Sunday, and the victory was especially sweet as he scored a double with Green Machine supporters giving him an earful all game.

