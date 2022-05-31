The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds for the ACT, Goulburn and the Snowy Mountains.
Meteorologist Hugh McDowell said Canberra could see winds up to 90km/h.
"We've currently seen in Canberra gusts speeds up to about 65 kilometres an hour, there is potential to see some more than that," he said on Tuesday afternoon.
"[There is] generally snow over the high ground above about 100 metres, [and] very large amounts of snow falling in the mountains."
Locations that may be affected by the severe windy conditions include Nowra, Canberra and Goulburn.
The weather bureau has also warned sheep graziers in the same regions that "cold temperatures, showers and strong westerly winds" are expected during Tuesday and Wednesday.
"There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," the bureau said.
An unplanned power outage also briefly affected 1162 customers in Hawker, Higgins, Latham and Scullin late on Tuesday morning, according to EvoEnergy. Power was restored to those suburbs by 1.30pm.
Canberra is facing a maximum temperature of 9 degrees on Tuesday.
There's a 90 per cent chance of showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
"Winds northwesterly 20 to 25km/h turning westerly 30 to 45km/h in the middle of the day," the forecast says.
Perisher said it received 20 centimetres of snow overnight after a "huge storm", only days before the snowfields open on June 11.
After receiving seven centimetres of snow on Monday, the "snow hasn't stopped falling this morning", a spokesperson said.
Mr McDowell said there were snow showers in the mountains at around 2.45pm.
"There's been snow over Perisher and Thredbo and also higher parts of ACT like Mount Ginini [in the Brindabella regions] have seen snow in the last 24 hours. There's more to come [on Tuesday], there will be some more coming [Wednesday]," he said.
"And then we may see some more going into going into the weekend as well."
Despite some Canberrans posting reports of snow on social media. Mr McDowell said it was "unlikely" to be snowing in Canberra on Tuesday.
"It's not completely impossible to have seen maybe some wet snow mixed in with some rain. If a very heavy shower went over the city. I wouldn't like to completely rule it out," he said.
"There is a small chance of seeing what I'd [call] flurries over the city after dark [Tuesday] and before light [Wednesday] morning if we get heavier showers running across the higher ground and over the city."
Source: Emergency Services ACT
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
