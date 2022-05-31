The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Against my will, I've become a zealot of the worst kind

By Stephen Corby
May 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rather steeple-like, don't you think? Picture: Shutterstock

As an extremely irreligious atheist who shouts at the TV whenever a Pentecostal minister appears on it, I was horrified recently to discover that I am, in fact, a total zealot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.