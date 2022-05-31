Against my will, I've become a zealot of the worst kind

It turns out that I do have a religion, and it's called politics. Not only do I worship it, which is worrying enough, but I have that kind of foul fervour that only true fanatics get where I feel the need to browbeat those who don't share my beliefs. I just cannot understand how they can't care, or believe, as much as I do, and that's exactly the kind of behaviour I despair at in those who worship the Sky Fairy.