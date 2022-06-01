On a chilly Saturday, a team of students at Australian National University are busy in the engineering lab creating rockets.
Their goal is ambitious: to launch a rocket into space with their own liquid propulsion system.
Next year, the ANU Rocketry team is planning to compete at the 2023 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico with a rocket body of their own design paired with an off-the-shelf motor.
But the following year, they want to enter a rocket with their bespoke liquid propulsion system - and then launch it into space.
Saakshi Dhakal, one of the executives of ANU Rocketry, said she has absolute confidence that the team of 58 students is capable of reaching their celestial goals.
"The work that they do in the research and development ... it's been absolutely incredible. It's something that's very new. It's very different," Ms Dhakal said.
Each month, the team takes the smaller rockets to Yass to test them out with the assistance of Canberra Rocketry.
"When you get up there and you pop your igniters in then you just have to step back. Then the Canberra Rocketry members, they go "we've got project Halo launching in three, two, one". And you just get this wonderful sound as it launches up into the air," she said.
"It is absolutely a thrill, seeing all of your hard work, to get actually out there and see it actually come to life, it's the best part of it."
Meanwhile, the liquid propulsion team led by Hayden Broomby must keep safety front of mind while developing the team's future engines.
The liquid oxygen can get down to -200 degrees in storage. When the engine fires up, it can get up to 3000 degrees. Pressure in the system can get up to 600 psi - car tyres are about 20 psi.
"It's a massive learning process in the sense that no one's really done this in Australia before. It's like truly a first of its kind," Mr Broomby said.
"Even things like logistically to get our hands on propellants, like liquid oxygen, is such a scarce thing in Australia."
The system is designed to be portable so it can be relocated to their test site a quarry in Queanbeyan.
When the prototype is successful, it will be miniaturised to fit into the engine.
The engine itself will be made from aluminium using a 3D printer.
The project brings together all aspects of engineering, including custom software and hardware.
The saying goes "it's not rocket science". The ANU Rocketry team is finding out just why the degree of difficulty is so high.
"I think that kind of comes from the fact that it's very unforgiving. If you if you mess up, it's messy. Very, very messy," Mr Broomby said.
The students are learning valuable skills for their careers, including how to manage finances, legal framework and procurement.
Some alumni from the program have gone on to work for Boeing and Airbus as aerospace engineers.
"There's a lot of members on here who want to have a career in space as well," Ms Dhakal said.
"The space industry is starting up in this country, which is wonderful to see with the start of the [Australian Space Agency]."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
