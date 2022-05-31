A record number of women will serve in the new government's cabinet and ministry after Labor revealed its front bench.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed a major reshuffle of portfolios in announcing the ministry, as deputy Labor leader Richard Marles takes the nation's defence portfolio and Clare O'Neil becomes Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister.
Advertisement
Jason Clare will take on the education ministry, while Tanya Plibersek moves to environment and water, and Brendan O'Connor becomes Minister for Skills and Training. Katy Gallagher will be Minister for Women, in addition to holding the finance and the public service portfolios.
Queensland senator Murray Watt becomes Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and has the emergency management portfolio, while Bill Shorten will have responsibility for the NDIS and government services.
Tasmanian MP Julie Collins will be responsible for Labor's housing agenda, and Kristy McBain will be elevated to the outer ministry, overseeing regional development.
Mr Albanese said his new ministry would be part of the most experienced incoming Labor government in history as he revealed his major appointments and said they had "hit the ground running".
"This is an exciting team. It's a team which is overflowing with talent, with people who are absolutely committed to making a difference as ministers and assistant ministers in my government," he said.
Mr Albanese said the loss of former Griffith MP Terri Butler and outgoing Labor senator Kristina Keneally at the election was the reason behind the larger-than-expected reshuffle.
Ms Butler had held the environment portfolio, while Senator Keneally would have been the frontrunner to become Labor's home affairs minister had she won the seat of Fowler.
There are 10 women in cabinet, 13 in the ministry and 19 on the front benches - record female representation in all three categories.
Ms McBain is one of the big winners from the reshuffle. The Eden-Monaro MP leapfrogged more seasoned colleagues to secure a place in Mr Albanese's first ministry.
Mr Albanese praised Ms McBain for her leadership during the Black Summer bushfires, and for turning Eden-Monaro from a hyper-marginal seat into a relatively safe one at this month's election.
"When the Morrison government went missing, Kristy McBain stepped up," Mr Albanese said of his colleague's actions during the crisis.
The Prime Minister unveiled his new ministry after urging his colleagues to remain united as he tries to prevent the division and dysfunction that plagued Labor during its previous term in power.
Mr Albanese says Labor can secure the "back-to-back" election wins it needs to deliver nation-changing reforms in childcare and energy policy if it maintains the discipline in government that it demonstrated in the past three years of opposition.
A triumphant Mr Albanese delivered the message to the Labor caucus ahead of the swearing of his new frontbench at 9.30am on Wednesday.
Mr Albanese is set to lead a majority government when the Federal Parliament returns in the final week of July, after Josh Burns won in Macnamara and Fiona Phillips retained the NSW South Coast seat of Gilmore, handing Labor 77 seats.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Mr Albanese was a senior frontbencher in the Rudd and Gillard Labor governments, a term in power defined by internal divisions and ultimately ended with a thumping election defeat to the Tony Abbott-led Coalition in 2013.
In his first speech to the new caucus, Mr Albanese said Labor's ability to remain disciplined and united under his leadership was a major factor behind its election win on May 21.
"We refused to go off track," he said.
"We had a good story to tell. We weren't intimidated by anyone, we didn't get distracted, we stayed on course. The discipline that we showed was magnificent.".
Advertisement
Mr Albanese spoke repeatedly during the campaign about planning for not just the 2022 election but the next one too, believing that it would take multiple terms in office to achieve Labor's long-term ambitions.
This includes introducing universal childcare.
Mr Albanese told colleagues on Tuesday that it would deliver those nation-changing reforms if it remained united.
"The way that you really change the country is to entrench reforms and to do that you need a long-term Labor government," he said.
"It's only Labor that does the big things in this country."
Advertisement
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.