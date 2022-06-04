When Pil finds out, she sees an opportunity for a better life and promises to help Roland find a way to change back in return for the treasure his father has hidden in the kingdom. She - disguised as a princess - he and the weasels are joined by unpopular jester Rigolin and oafish but good-heated guard Graubart - who doesn't recognise Pil as the "sprite" of a thief he's long been pursuing. The latter might stretch credulity but if Superman can get away with just wearing glasses to hide his identity, why not go with it? Pil certainly does - who says clothes don't maketh the man, or woman as the case may be? - and it's good enough for Graubart, who's desperate to become a knight and is promised this by the "princess". It isn't long before Pil's self-invented status goes to her head.

