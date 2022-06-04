Pil's Adventures (PG, 89 minutes)
3 stars.
This European animated film (screening in English) was a pleasant surprise. I went in not knowing what to expect, never having heard of writer-director Julien Fournet or his earlier credits, and the film is a lot better than the rather nondescript title might suggest. Without the benefits of a star-studded voice cast, a known franchise or a well-known animation studio to give it a profile, it succeeds on its own merits.
It's set in a fantasy medieval kingdom - more a large town - in which our heroine, Pil is a street orphan who survives by scrounging and stealing food with the help of her three weasels.
The king died some time ago and until his son, Prince Roland is old enough to take the throne, Lord Tristain has been acting as regent. The day of handover is imminent and the evil Tristain isn't keen to give up his position, so, using the magical powers he learned from his godmother, he turns Roland into a "chickat" (half chicken, half cat, isn't it obvious?) in order to retain power.
One sequence involving a unicorn is a fine combination of action and surprises as well as being important to the plot.
When Pil finds out, she sees an opportunity for a better life and promises to help Roland find a way to change back in return for the treasure his father has hidden in the kingdom. She - disguised as a princess - he and the weasels are joined by unpopular jester Rigolin and oafish but good-heated guard Graubart - who doesn't recognise Pil as the "sprite" of a thief he's long been pursuing. The latter might stretch credulity but if Superman can get away with just wearing glasses to hide his identity, why not go with it? Pil certainly does - who says clothes don't maketh the man, or woman as the case may be? - and it's good enough for Graubart, who's desperate to become a knight and is promised this by the "princess". It isn't long before Pil's self-invented status goes to her head.
The script is mostly serviceable rather than inspired - perhaps having to match the English dub to the original animation made things tricky. Tristain is a bit of an oaf, albeit a goodhearted one as it turns out, so him being king isn't too dubious a prospect - and one major character arc isn't completed, though it easily could have been (clue: dubbing).
Still, there's plenty to like about Pil's Adventures.
The CGI backgrounds are particularly impressive, colourful, varied and beautifully detailed, with individual blades of grass visible. The character designs are appealing, too, and the direction and camerawork are imaginative, with long, moving takes, lots of well executed visual gags, and a pace that moves along nicely.
While mostly aimed at kids, there's some adult appeal too (bodily function gags, of which there are a few, can appeal to all ages). Rigolin's attempts at jokes are truly terrible but his sock-puppet alter ego is much more bolshie, commenting boldly on the inequalities and other problems of society. If Rigolin were not a jester with licence to be a "fool" he would really be in strife: it's surprising he lasted as long as he did.
The social criticism side of things isn't too laboured - some might be disappointed but the film's message about good-heartedness, generosity and being your best, true self shouldn't be controversial.
As I was leaving the Dendy cinema I asked the only other patrons in the screening (the first of the day) what they thought. Both the father and his pre-school aged son said they enjoyed it too.
You could do a lot worse for a family cinema outing.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
