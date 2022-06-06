The government does not want to be portrayed as having ceded leadership in climate change policies to either independents or Greens. With this in mind Mr Bowen while in opposition deliberately crafted a set of policies that can mostly be implemented from within government without needing legislative approval. This means that even if the Greens have a strong position in the Senate - vote counting is still going on, but it seems likely - their numbers won't affect climate change policy. If there is no legislation around which to negotiate, nothing to amend or block, then the Senate is relatively powerless to change government policy.