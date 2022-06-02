A 16-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man have been charged with mail theft following the retrieval of more than 1000 stolen packages, ACT police said.
ACT Policing said they found the packages in a vehicle after the alleged thieves fled from police.
"Police received calls regarding people allegedly attempting to break into mailboxes at residences in Lawson at about 7am on Sunday morning," ACT Policing said.
Advertisement
"Soon after, police attended Stockman Avenue, Lawson and observed two people who matched the description provided by witnesses."
READ MORE COURTS AND CRIME:
The pair fled on foot when police tried to approach them, but police could see mail packages inside a vehicle nearby.
After a search warrant, police recovered more than 1000 items of mail, including items addressed to locations in the ACT and Batemans Bay.
The man and girl have been charged with 23 counts of mail theft each, with further charges expected to be laid.
"Police would like to thank members of the public for their vigilance in identifying these offenders," they said.
"The community are the eyes and ears when it comes to many offences and with instances like this, it makes it easier to bring the perpetrators before court."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.