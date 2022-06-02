The Canberra Times
16-year-old girl charged with co-stealing more than 1000 mail packages in ACT and NSW

By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 2 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
A 16-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man have been charged with mail theft following the retrieval of more than 1000 stolen packages, ACT police said.

