A man in his 50s with COVID-19 has died in the ACT, taking the territory's death toll during the pandemic to 79.
The ACT has also set two records, for hospitalisations (the sixth time it's done so in the past seven days) and for known active cases in the community.
There were 122 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Wednesday 8pm. Of those, two patients are in the ICU but none are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 1250 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Wednesday.
There are now 6730 known active cases in community, topping the previous record of 6655 set on January 19 at the initial Omicron wave peak.
ACT Health has said that people who are at risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 may be eligible for specific medications or medical advice.
This may be for people who:
"If you test positive to COVID-19 and you are in one of these groups, or are unsure, speak to a GP or another medical specialist as soon as possible," ACT Health said.
"These medications need to be started as soon as possible for best results. Also ask about how you can access other medical care while you are in isolation with COVID-19.
"If you cannot speak to your GP or regular GP practice, the ACT COVID-19 Care@Home can also help. Contact 02 5124 3085 between 8am to 6pm, daily. After 6pm, you can call HealthDirect on 1800 022 222."
Parents in NSW are being urged to get a free influenza vaccination for their children during the school holidays as the state's hospitals continue to be inundated by people sick from the virus.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard has extended the winter season free jab program for all state residents by two weeks to July 17, or until the end of the two school week holiday period.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
