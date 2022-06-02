The Canberra Times
ACT Policing releases audio of call believed to be linked to drug importation

By Olivia Ireland, and Blake Foden
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
Police have released audio of a mysterious voice on the phone as they attempt to identify the caller, who is believed to be associated with the importation of cocaine worth up to $500,000.

