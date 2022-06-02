Police have released audio of a mysterious voice on the phone as they attempt to identify the caller, who is believed to be associated with the importation of cocaine worth up to $500,000.
"Do you recognise this voice?" ACT Policing asked the public on Thursday as it published a 34-second clip, in which a man says he is "just calling up about my delivery".
Detectives from the force's drugs and organised crime team obtained the call as part of ongoing investigations into a package seized in November last year.
About 1kg of cocaine was intercepted that month in Sydney by Australian Border Force officers, who referred the matter to ACT Policing because the consignment was addressed to a home in Canberra.
Police subsequently replaced the cocaine with an inert substance and delivered the package, which had come from Nigeria, to the Gordon address.
Kyle Ian Christopher Wilson, 23 at the time, was arrested and charged with attempting to possess a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug after he allegedly took delivery of the package.
Wilson, who has been remanded in custody ever since, has pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting his ACT Supreme Court trial.
Police claim he told them upon his arrest that a friend named Monty, saved in his phone as "Pooh Shiesty that's my dawg", asked him to receive the delivery.
Anyone who can identify the voice in the audio released on Thursday is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 6955736.
Information can be provided anonymously.
