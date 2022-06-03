Avoiding the political is a luxury we can't afford

We're gutted that workers' wages have been deliberately cut in real terms, that jobs remain insecure for one in three of us, that nearly 1 million of us need to work two or more jobs to make ends meet. We are gutted that we have an industrial relations framework that makes it hard for unions to collectively bargain and advocate for decent wages, working conditions and workplace safety. We are gutted that a worker is killed on the job every two days, and that workplace deaths have increased by 32 per cent since 2018. We are gutted that, in contravention of international law, the right to strike, the right of workers to withdraw their labour, has been severely restricted, while every protection is offered to employers to withdraw capital, to axe jobs, to cut pay and conditions and to hang on to the publicly funded gratuities, such as JobKeeper, that have been cynically given away to them.

