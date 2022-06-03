Public service chiefs need trials before executions

The head of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Phil Gaetjens, went immediately, without an Albanese prod. It is said that a new prime minister is entitled to the person of his choice - which, if true, is a custom that began with Paul Keating, 30 years ago, not before. But Gaetjens, very much a political animal closely attached to Liberal Party fortunes rather than any sort of detached adviser to government, would have been pushed very firmly if he had not walked. One wonders whether drafts of his long-awaited reports will be found. That may await law reform which abandons the idea - extremely helpful to agencies such as PM&C that have resisted FOI vigorously and improperly - that documents of a former minister somehow cease to be government documents open to FOI inspection. A day will come - and sooner rather than later - when documents in the offices of former prime ministers or ministers - and current ones - are as accessible as any other agency documents.