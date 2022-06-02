Woolworths has pledged to remove plastic shopping bags from its stores, with the retailer announcing its 15 cent bags will be phased out over the next 12 months.
The change has already taken place in Western Australia, where Woolworths supermarkets began phasing out plastic bags in March ahead of new plastics laws in the state.
Woolworths stores in South Australia and the Northern Territory will be next, with the transition set to begin in September.
A date for plastic bag removal has not been decided for the ACT, stores will begin gradually running down stock of the bags prior to their removal.
Plastic bags to carry fruit and vegetables will continue to be available to customers in the produce department as the supermarket works to explore more sustainable options, Woolworths said.
In SA earlier this year, Woolworths switched to compostable fruit and veg bags - a move made possible by the state's access to household composting.
The ACT backpedaled on its plan to ban plastic fruit bags from June 1, citing a need for a large-scale composting facility before going ahead with the change.
BIG W will also phase out its 15 cent and 45 cent plastic bags from all its stores by the end of June next year.
Eight in 10 customers bring reusable bags when they shop and the retailer is taking the next step to boost sustainability, Woolworths said.
Natalie Davis, Managing Director of Woolworths Supermarkets said the bags were introduced in 2018 to help customers adjust to the removal of single-use plastic bags from stores.
"We've seen a huge shift in shopping habits since we stopped giving out single-use plastic bags, with eight out of 10 customers now bringing their own bags from home," she said.
"The reusable plastic bags have played their part and now it's time to do away with selling plastic shopping bags at our checkouts for good.
"Bringing your own bags is the very best outcome for the environment, and we encourage our customers to keep up the great work.
"Paper bags will continue to be available for those who forget to bring their own - but ultimately we want to sell less bags altogether."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
