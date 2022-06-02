The Canberra Times
Woolworths stop selling plastic shopping bags nationwide

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 11:15pm
The plastic bags will be phased out across the country. Picture: Supplied

Woolworths has pledged to remove plastic shopping bags from its stores, with the retailer announcing its 15 cent bags will be phased out over the next 12 months.

Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

